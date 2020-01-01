e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / GURU GOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIV: No non-Sikh will be allowed to visit Kartarpur gurdwara from Jan 3 to 5

GURU GOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIV: No non-Sikh will be allowed to visit Kartarpur gurdwara from Jan 3 to 5

chandigarh Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Lahore: The historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak — will be closed for non-Sikh visitors for three days from Friday in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, an official said here on Wednesday.

“The (Pakistan) government has decided to close the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib for three days from January 3 to 5 for non-Sikh visitors to exclusively hold a Sikh event — celebration of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh at the Kartarpur Complex Narowal,” Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) spokesperson Amir Hashmi said.

Hashmi said the government decided to close the Kartarpur Sahib for non-Sikh Pakistanis to let the Sikhs of Pakistan and India celebrate their Guru’s birthday together at the historic Kartarpur complex.

“The main event of the 10th Guru’s birth anniversary will be held at Kartarpur on January 5. In addition to 2,000 Pakistani Sikhs, officials of the ETPB and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will also participate in it,” the official said, adding that strict security measures have been taken to avert any untoward incident.

The official said that on Saturday and Sunday, more than 20,000 non-Sikh pilgrims visit the Kartarpur complex.

tags
top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
Lakhs of New Year revellers gridlock India Gate, spark traffic jams
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News