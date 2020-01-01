GURU GOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIV: No non-Sikh will be allowed to visit Kartarpur gurdwara from Jan 3 to 5

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:43 IST

Lahore: The historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak — will be closed for non-Sikh visitors for three days from Friday in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, an official said here on Wednesday.

“The (Pakistan) government has decided to close the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib for three days from January 3 to 5 for non-Sikh visitors to exclusively hold a Sikh event — celebration of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh at the Kartarpur Complex Narowal,” Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) spokesperson Amir Hashmi said.

Hashmi said the government decided to close the Kartarpur Sahib for non-Sikh Pakistanis to let the Sikhs of Pakistan and India celebrate their Guru’s birthday together at the historic Kartarpur complex.

“The main event of the 10th Guru’s birth anniversary will be held at Kartarpur on January 5. In addition to 2,000 Pakistani Sikhs, officials of the ETPB and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will also participate in it,” the official said, adding that strict security measures have been taken to avert any untoward incident.

The official said that on Saturday and Sunday, more than 20,000 non-Sikh pilgrims visit the Kartarpur complex.