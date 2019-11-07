Guruvani: Principal of Panchkula school shares her views on students

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:02 IST

What’s your most interesting moment as the principal of the school and biggest challenges?

After a long journey of planning, hard work, tireless efforts, we finally changed a concrete building into a temple of learning and began our first academic session. Starting from the scratch has been quite interesting. Since then, there has been no looking back. But it is said that success is a journey, not a destination. Therefore, the biggest challenge is to make the school one of the most sought after in the nation.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

We provide students ample of opportunities to participate in scholastic and co-scholastic activities. We encourage a free expression of thoughts and creativity in a constructive way. Hence, we are able to identify each child’s potential and start honing their talents right from the foundation years.

Do you believe a student should be labelled as mediocre or average?

Each child is endowed with special abilities, talents and varied learning styles that make him unique. The only difference is that they unwrap their potential at different points of time. Categorising or forming an image about any student is highly unjustified.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

Inculcating a strong and consistent value pattern right from early childhood provides a firm foundation for an ethical life. It develops the ability in a child to identify the thin line between right and wrong and prevents them from falling prey to such temptations that may further ruin their life.

How can a school help students identify their interests?

A school can help students identify their interests by giving them ample exposure to different areas of learning. At the senior level, the school should make students aware of various career opportunities and help them stay focused towards their goals.

Which is the one school community outreach project that you are proud of?

Our school has carried out a number of community outreach projects such as anti-fire campaign, save environment, be the Santa and young entrepreneur etc. Out of these, ‘Incredible India’ has been the best.

What should schools do encourage students to explore newer or off beat avenues?

Students start forming their aspirations at a young age, though they keep fluctuating. At the middle school stage, they start recognising their talents, interests and aptitudes. Exposure to different learning programmes, meeting professionals and getting to know their course of struggle creates a clear career vision in children’s minds. Therefore, a school must keep organising such programmes.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students?

Due to fast paced life and cut throat competition, parents are not able to spend much time with their children. In absence of right direction or guidance, cases like juvenile depression, substance abuse and delinquency are on rise. It doubles up the responsibility of a teacher to be a friend, counsellor and advisor.

Does your school have any unique programme for the holistic development of students?

A large variety of competitions, class concerts, special assemblies, exhibitions etc are organised to help students explore their potential. Our experiential learning methodology facilitates learners to apply their knowledge in real life situations. This not only helps them gain confidence but also polishes their skills which results in the holistic development of their personalities.