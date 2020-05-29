Gusty winds, rain in Chandigarh bring relief from scorching heat

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 02:30 IST

Strong winds and rain on Wednesday night brought respite to city residents as the temperature dipped by over five degrees on Thursday. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain is expected in the coming days.

They said that it for the first time since May 21 that the mercury is in the 30s. IMD officials said, “A western disturbance is present in the region and North Westerly winds are blowing keeping the temperature down. Light to moderate rain upto 30 mm and squally winds upto 50 km/h can be expected to blow in the city till May 30.”

The maximum temperature in the city went down from 42.9°C on Wednesday to 37.5°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature went up from 25.7°C on Wednesday to 27°C on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 37°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.