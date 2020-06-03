e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gym owner detained in Chandigarh’s Sec 33 firing case for ‘rivalry’ with liquor baron

Gym owner detained in Chandigarh’s Sec 33 firing case for ‘rivalry’ with liquor baron

Gursewak, belongs to Sangrur and lives in Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur, where he also owns the gym Fitness Street. He was detained by the police on Tuesday with Ravi, his friend and Gurdeep Singh of Mohali’s Sohana, the owner of the vehicle used for the shooting

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:03 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
A cartridge shell outside the house of businessman and hotelier Rajesh Singla’s home in Sector 33 where armed gunmen had fired 17 shots on the evening of May 31. A gym owner was rounded up on Tuesday on suspicion of planning the shooting.
A cartridge shell outside the house of businessman and hotelier Rajesh Singla’s home in Sector 33 where armed gunmen had fired 17 shots on the evening of May 31. A gym owner was rounded up on Tuesday on suspicion of planning the shooting.(Keshav Singh/HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh A gym owner in Zirakpur, has emerged as the prime suspect in a case of firing at the Sector 33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla on May 31 because of his rivalry with his younger brother, liquor baron Arvind Singla.

Armed men had driven up to the hotelier’s house, asking security men at the gate for Arvind Singla’s address in the same sector, but not finding him there had returned again to Rakesh Singla’s bungalow and fired from a pistol before fleeing.

The suspect belongs to Sangrur and lives in Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur, where he also runs the gym. Investigations have revealed that the prime suspect had for the last two years been working for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was also involved in an extortion case in Sector 26 about six months back.

He was rounded up by the police on Tuesday with a friend and a man from whom they reportedly borrowed the vehicle used for the shooting.

Suspect’s residence raided

Police teams tracing the vehicle to a Ropar resident were told that he had sold it to the current owner, who when questioned, said it had been borrowed by the gym owner.

After receiving the information, a search was carried out in the prime suspect’s Zirakpur house, where he lives with his family, including his brother and mother while his sister is settled abroad.

“We have recovered the vehicle and investigations are continuing,” said Vineet kumar, superintendent of police (operations). He did not reveal any other details.

It has also been learnt that the gym owner was also involved in a case of firing in Sector 26 six months ago.

Chandigarh police in its statement later on Tuesday said investigating officials were working on technical details such as call records of the suspects.

Raids had also been conducted at three places in Haryana and three in Punjab, it was learnt.

All names of the suspects have been withheld as they are yet to be arrested.

tags
top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga forces IndiGo to cancel 17 flights out of Mumbai
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In