e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj declared containment zones in Ludhiana

Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj declared containment zones in Ludhiana

According to civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, the decision was necessitated after 17 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area, which has 700 houses and population of roughly 4,600

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:07 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

After the densely-populated Chhawani Mohalla, another heavily populated pocket of the city, which includes Habibganj, Sensi Mohalla and Islamganj, has been declared a containment zone.

According to civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga, the decision was necessitated after 17 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area, which has 700 houses and population of roughly 4,600. The entire area has been sealed and people are allowed to enter or exit only from the designated location.

Dr Bagga stated that the entire area has been sealed and only essential and medical services will be provided in the area. The health department will conduct intensive house-to-house checking, surveillance, contact tracing and sampling in the area. If more cases are detected, they will be taken to a health facility as per the protocol.

The primary focus will be the high-risk population, including the elderly, children and pregnant women.

The house-to-house surveillance and contact tracing will continue for 14 days. If not more than one case is found in a week, then restrictions in the containment zone will be lifted.

Senior medical officer (SOM) Dr Mala has been made the in charge of the containment zone. She will supervise 12 surveillance teams that have been constituted for checking and sampling.

top news
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In