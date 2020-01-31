Haryana budget session to begin on February 17

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:45 IST

Cabinet Decisions: Principles for online transfers approved

The budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 17. A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of state cabinet held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Friday.

The cabinet approved general principles for online transfer of employees posted in various departments. General transfers would be made only once in a year, but employees will be liable to be transferred from one zone to another, in public interest, after a period of five years in a zone.

GANAUR SQUATTERS’ RESETTLEMENT

The cabinet also approved the formulation of policy for resettlement of the squatters at fruit, vegetable, flower and dairy product terminal market in Ganaur. As per the policy, plots having size of two marla on the land which was purchased for the rehabilitation of oustees of India International Horticulture Market (IIHM), Ganaur, may be allotted to each of the squatters residing on the land of IIHM and the price of the plot will be about ₹1.66 lakh.

NEW TOLL PLAZA ON KOSLI STATE HIGHWAY

The cabinet approved the proposal to install a new toll point on Subana-Kosli-Nahar Kanina Road (state highway-22) near Gujjarwas village in Rewari for collection from commercial vehicles. The cabinet decided that the time period for this new toll will be up to March 31, 2022.

AYURVEDIC OFFICERS’ APPOINTMENT

The cabinet approved to withdraw Class-2 posts (Ayurvedic, Unani and homeopathic medical officers and resident physicians) from the preview of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). At present, 203 posts of these medical officers and physicians are vacant.

CASH AWARD FOR MOUNTAINEERS

The government has decided to implement a policy for mountaineers from Haryana who scale top-10 highest mountain peaks of the world, including Mount Everest. They would be given a cash reward of ₹5 lakh and grade-C sports gradation certificate.

MINISTERIAL SERVICE RULES

The cabinet also approved the amendments in Haryana Public Works Department, Public Health Branch, Headquarters Office Ministerial (Group C). Service Rules, 1982. As per the new rules, the post of a personal assistant in the department will be filled by promotion from senior-scale stenographers with three years of experience or by transfer or deputation of an employee already employed in the service of a state government or government of India.

3-MEMBER PANEL

The cabinet decided to constitute a three-member committee of ministers to study the best practices related to interdepartmental transfer of government land for public purposes. It would comprise power minister Ranjit Singh, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma and archaeology and museums minister Anoop Dhanak.

PROJECT HARYANA 112

The cabinet also granted approval for awarding Project Haryana – 112 (emergency response support system) on nomination basis to Centre for development of advanced computing. The project will cost about ₹152 crore.

URBAN AREAS RULES

The cabinet also approved the amendment in Rule 13 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Rules, 1976, as per which the rate of licence renewal fees has been revised.

RELAXATION TO ALIMCO

The cabinet granted relaxation in zoning regulations for setting up advanced integrated wellness and rehabilitation centre-cum industrial unit in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh to Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).