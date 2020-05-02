Haryana Congress leaders demand roll back of fresh taxes, bus fare hike

chandigarh

Slamming the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for the hike in the prices of diesel, petrol, bus fares and imposition of market fee and HRDF on fruits and vegetables, the opposition Congress on Friday demanded revocation of ‘anti-people’ decisions.

Addressing a joint press conference, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and AICC communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that the people of the state were expecting relief from the state government but ironically have been burdened in times of economic uncertainty.

“When the state governments across the country are trying provide relief and financial help to people with good policies and public-friendly decisions, the Haryana government has imposed huge taxes to earn more revenue during the Covid-19 epidemic. The state government should stop levying this ‘jaziya tax’ on people of state,” the Congress leaders said.

Criticising the state government, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said during the all-party meeting on Thursday he had suggested that government provide immediate relief to people in form of payment of electricity bills, loan payments, rent and taxes. “The state should take loans to provide relief to those caught in distress. However, I am surprised that not only has the government overlooked the suggestions made by the opposition, the government has increased taxes,’’ Hooda said.