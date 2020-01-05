Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala figures in the Forbes list

chandigarh

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, 31, has been named in the Forbes list of 20 promising individuals from around the world to watch out for in 2020. As per the Forbes magazine website, the first-time Haryana MLA figures among the seven Indians named in the list of 20 personalities from around the world. The citation about Dushyant reads: “A little over five years after he entered electoral politics, the 31-year-old fourth generation Chautala has already been the youngest Member of Parliament and is now deputy chief minister of Haryana. His party, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has for the most part reclaimed the space vacated by the Indian National Lok Dal (its president Om Prakash Chautala is in jail) and has consolidated its hold on the Jat vote bank. If the JJP can broaden its appeal—a 2019 Lok Sabha election tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party was one such opportunity—Chautala could become the man to watch out for in state politics.”