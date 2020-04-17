Haryana extends suspension of toll collection till May 3

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:02 IST

The Haryana government has decided to further extend the temporary suspension of fee collection at 15 toll points in the state being run on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis till May 3, 2020.

An official spokesman said on Friday that during the temporary closure of these tolls, all goods traffic would be allowed to operate.

The state government had earlier given approval for temporary closure for collection of toll tax on all these toll points with effect from March 30 to April 14.

These 15 toll points and roads where temporary closure for collection of toll tax has been extended include Gurugram-Faridabad road, crusher zone, Ballabhgarh-Sohna road, BS I Plaza, Ballabhgarh-Sohna road, BS 2 Plaza and Firozpur-Jhirka-Biwan road in Nuh district.

He said these include toll plaza (TP) -18, Narnaul-Nizampur road near Rajasthan border; TP-24, Kaithal-Patiala road near Punjab border; TP-25, Pehowa-Patiala road, Teokar village near Punjab border; TP-27, Rohtak-Kharkhauda-Delhi Border road near Delhi border; TP-39, Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Patauda road and TP-42, Punhana-Jurhera road up to Rajasthan border; TP-23, Kaithal-Khanauri road near Punjab border; TP-40, Rai-Nahra-Bahadurgarh road; TP-51, Hodal-Nuh-Pataudi-Pataudi road after Jatauli and TP-52, Punhana to Lahanpur Sri Singalheri, Thenkri, Jamalgarh, Ranota Manota to Dondal road up to Rajasthan border in Nuh.