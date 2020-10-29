e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt transfers 18 IAS officers

Haryana govt transfers 18 IAS officers

As many as 11 officers who were shifted or given additional charge two days ago also figure in the Wednesday’s reshuffle.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. As many as 11 officers who were shifted or given additional charge two days ago also figure in the Wednesday’s reshuffle.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), public works (B&R) Alok Nigam was again given the additional responsibility of medical education and research. Mahavir Singh who was transferred as ACS, school education on Monday and posted as ACS, labour was again given the additional charge of school education while Vineet Garg was posted as principal secretary, skill development and industrial training.

Secretary to governor, G Anupama, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, forests and wildlife. Director, supplies and disposals, Nitin Yadav, was given the additional charge of director general, elementary education while labour commissioner Pankaj Yadav was given the additional charge of secretary, personnel.

Vinay Singh was posted as chief administrator, HUDA, while Ashok Sangwan who was on Monday posted as chief administrator, HUDA, was shifted as additional resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi. TL Satyaprakash was posted as managing director, HVPN and secretary, Home-1 while Pankaj Yadav was posted as secretary, Home-II. Balkar Singh was posted as managing director, DHBVN, and RC Bidhan was transferred as director, development and panchayat.

