e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 1,562 new cases, 25 deaths

Haryana logs 1,562 new cases, 25 deaths

The fresh infections have pushed the cumulative number of cases to 1,26,974

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
         

Haryana reported 1,562 fresh coronavirus infections, 2,403 recoveries and 25 deaths on Tuesday.

Five districts - Gurugram (242), Faridabad (168), Kurukshetra (143), Rohtak (114) and Sonepat (112) reported over 100 cases each.

Significant numbers were also reported from Hisar (99), Rewari (92), Panchkula (89), Yamunanagar (87), Karnal (76) and Ambala (61).

The fresh infections have pushed the cumulative number of cases to 1,26,974. A medical bulletin said there were 2,403 new recoveries and 1,10,814 patients had recovered so far. There are 14,804 active cases in the state. The recovery rate is over 87% .

Three people each from Rohtak, Hisar and Yamunanagar, two each from Panipat, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Sirsa and one each from Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari, Ambala, Palwal, Panchkula, Nuh and Fatehabad districts succumbed to the virus.

Former Nilokheri MLA passes away

Former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Nilokheri assembly segment Mamu Ram Gonder passed away on Tuesday. He was 73 and had tested positive for Covid. He had tested negative a week ago but family members said he died due to a lung infection caused by Covid at a private hospital in Panchkula.

tags
top news
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
Arrest Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment, minister Ramdas Athawale to Governor
Arrest Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment, minister Ramdas Athawale to Governor
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In