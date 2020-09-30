Haryana logs 1,562 new cases, 25 deaths

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:45 IST

Haryana reported 1,562 fresh coronavirus infections, 2,403 recoveries and 25 deaths on Tuesday.

Five districts - Gurugram (242), Faridabad (168), Kurukshetra (143), Rohtak (114) and Sonepat (112) reported over 100 cases each.

Significant numbers were also reported from Hisar (99), Rewari (92), Panchkula (89), Yamunanagar (87), Karnal (76) and Ambala (61).

The fresh infections have pushed the cumulative number of cases to 1,26,974. A medical bulletin said there were 2,403 new recoveries and 1,10,814 patients had recovered so far. There are 14,804 active cases in the state. The recovery rate is over 87% .

Three people each from Rohtak, Hisar and Yamunanagar, two each from Panipat, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Sirsa and one each from Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari, Ambala, Palwal, Panchkula, Nuh and Fatehabad districts succumbed to the virus.

Former Nilokheri MLA passes away

Former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Nilokheri assembly segment Mamu Ram Gonder passed away on Tuesday. He was 73 and had tested positive for Covid. He had tested negative a week ago but family members said he died due to a lung infection caused by Covid at a private hospital in Panchkula.