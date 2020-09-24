e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 22 fatalities, 1,698 Covid infections

Haryana logs 22 fatalities, 1,698 Covid infections

As per a medical bulletin, the state’s recovery rate, which is over 83%, continued to show improvement.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
         

Haryana reported 1,698 fresh Covid infections, 2,063 recoveries and 22 deaths on Thursday.

Five districts - Gurugram (288), Faridabad (240), Kurukshetra (125), Panchkula (101) and Sirsa (100) - reported 100 or more new infections while Hisar (95), Ambala (92) and Sonepat (88) were just short of the 100 mark. The fresh infections pushed the cumulative number of cases to 1,18,554 while 98,410 people have recovered from the virus. Now, there are 18,889 active cases in the state.

As per a medical bulletin, the state’s recovery rate, which is over 83%, continued to show improvement. The case fatality rate is 1.06%.

Among the 22 who succumbed to the viral illness on Thursday, four were from Panchkula, three each from Ambala and Kurukshetra, two each from Faridabad, Rohtak, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal and one each from Karnal and Fatehabad.

The bulletin said 376 patients were critically ill, and 54 of them were on ventilator support. Among other districts, Rewari reported 77 cases, followed by Panipat (71), Karnal (60), Rohtak and Palwal (55 each), Yamunanagar (47), Mahendergarh (44), Fatehabad (39), Jind (34), Jhajjar (30), Kaithal (28), Bhiwani (13), Nuh (11) and Charkhi Dadri (five).

