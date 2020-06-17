Haryana logs another biggest spike, tally crosses 8,000 mark

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020

Eighteen patients lost their lives to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday in Haryana, increasing the death toll to 118. The virus infected 550 people of 20 districts in the past 24 hours, the health department bulletin stated.

While nine patients succumbed to the disease in Gurugram, five people died in Faridabad, two in Bhiwani and one each in Sonepat and Jind.

Not only the state witnessed the most number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a day on Tuesday, it also recorded the biggest single-day spike with 550 fresh cases.

Until Tuesday evening, the state had 8,272 cases of Covid-19. As many as 51 patients admitted to 10 different hospitals of the state are critical. While 33 patients are on oxygen support, 18 are on ventilators. At least 16 critically ill patients are admitted to ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad.

The infection continued to spread fast in Gurugram where 205 fresh cases were recorded followed by 174 from Faridabad; 32 from Sonepat; 25 from Rohtak, 21 each from Ambala and Rewari; 13 from Karnal; eight each from Jhajjar and Panipat; seven from Bhiwani; six each from Palwal, Mahendergarh and Charkhi Dadri; five from Hisar; four from Fatehabad; three each from Sirsa and Kurukshetra; and one each from Jind, Panchkula and Nuh.

Even as the health bulletin mentioned limited or no cases from few districts, Yamunanagar administration said 11 people were found infected there. As many as 31 new cases were detected in Rewari and 17 in Ambala.

At least 183 patients were discharged on Tuesday and so far, 3,748 people have recovered.

Two die at PGIMS

A 22-year-old woman from Bhainswal Kalan village and a man from Rai, both undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak, died due to coronavirus on Tuesday, Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said.

Vij addresses doctors’ shortage

Meanwhile, health minister Anil Vij said appointment letters have been issued to 642 more medical officers in the state, which will help in overcoming the shortage of doctors.

He said 312 doctors were appointed in March this year while 954 medical officers have been inducted since January. He said that these medical officers included 166 specialists and 788 MBBS doctors.