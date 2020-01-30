Haryana man claiming links with MLA held with heroin

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:02 IST

A 34-year-old man — claiming to be a relative of Congress MLA from Baroda constituency in Haryana’s Sonepat — was arrested in Chandigarh on Wednesday for illegal possession of 200 gram heroin.

Identified as Amit Kumar of Khadwali village in Rohtak district, he had been staying in a room booked by Baroda legislator Sri Krishan Hooda at the Haryana MLA Hostel in Sector 3, and had been claiming to be his grandson, said police.

However, the MLA, who too belongs to the same village, said Amit is not related to him. “As he belongs to our village, he calls me ‘Dadu’ or ‘Tau’ out of respect,” he told HT over phone.

“Amit is a regular visitor to the city. We had been keeping an eye on him. He was arrested in Sector 39 following a tip-off,” said an investigating official, requesting anonymity.

“He was found carrying illicit substances that he had purchased from African nationals in Delhi. During questioning, he disclosed that he used to purchase heroin for Rs 800 per gram from the national capital and sell it to his clients in Chandigarh and Punjab’s Malwa region for Rs 2,500 per gram,” said the cop.

After booking the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police produced him before the duty magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

‘I had booked room in someone else’s name’

Talking to HT, MLA Hooda said: “He (Amit) is not my blood relative. I have three sons besides three grandsons, who are in school right now. As he belongs to our village, he calls me ‘Dadu’ or ‘Tau’ out of respect.”

The MLA said that Amit might have been taking his name to seek favours from police. About the room, where the accused had been staying, he said: “I had booked a room in the name of Baljeet and Rana (people known to the MLA). They might have handed over the keys to Amit.”