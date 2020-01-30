e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Haryana man claiming links with MLA held with heroin

Haryana man claiming links with MLA held with heroin

Was putting up at Haryana MLA hostel in room booked by Congress MLA and claimed to be his grandson; latter says he belongs to same village but is not a blood relative

chandigarh Updated: Jan 30, 2020 01:02 IST
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Shub Karman Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Accused held with 200 gram heroin claims to be a relative of Congress MLA from Baroda constituency in Haryana’s Sonepat.
Accused held with 200 gram heroin claims to be a relative of Congress MLA from Baroda constituency in Haryana’s Sonepat.
         

A 34-year-old man — claiming to be a relative of Congress MLA from Baroda constituency in Haryana’s Sonepat — was arrested in Chandigarh on Wednesday for illegal possession of 200 gram heroin.

Identified as Amit Kumar of Khadwali village in Rohtak district, he had been staying in a room booked by Baroda legislator Sri Krishan Hooda at the Haryana MLA Hostel in Sector 3, and had been claiming to be his grandson, said police.

However, the MLA, who too belongs to the same village, said Amit is not related to him. “As he belongs to our village, he calls me ‘Dadu’ or ‘Tau’ out of respect,” he told HT over phone.

“Amit is a regular visitor to the city. We had been keeping an eye on him. He was arrested in Sector 39 following a tip-off,” said an investigating official, requesting anonymity.

“He was found carrying illicit substances that he had purchased from African nationals in Delhi. During questioning, he disclosed that he used to purchase heroin for Rs 800 per gram from the national capital and sell it to his clients in Chandigarh and Punjab’s Malwa region for Rs 2,500 per gram,” said the cop.

After booking the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police produced him before the duty magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

‘I had booked room in someone else’s name’

Talking to HT, MLA Hooda said: “He (Amit) is not my blood relative. I have three sons besides three grandsons, who are in school right now. As he belongs to our village, he calls me ‘Dadu’ or ‘Tau’ out of respect.”

The MLA said that Amit might have been taking his name to seek favours from police. About the room, where the accused had been staying, he said: “I had booked a room in the name of Baljeet and Rana (people known to the MLA). They might have handed over the keys to Amit.”

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma wish ex-boss Nitish Kumar luck to remain CM
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News