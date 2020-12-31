Haryana, Punjab continue to shiver, Faridkot records 0.7°C

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:07 IST

Haryana and Punjab remained under the grip of severe cold wave with temperatures hovering well below normal limits on Monday.

Fog also continued to engulf most places in Haryana and Punjab, reducing visibility levels in the morning. Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal limits.

Among other places in Punjab, freezing cold swept Amritsar, which recorded a low of 1.2 degress C, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur recorded near similar below normal minimums at 4.6, 4.5 and 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Halwara braved the chill at a low of 1.5 deg C. Bathinda experienced a cold night at 3.8 deg C while Pathankot’s minimum settled at 3.4 degress Celsius, a meteorological department official said here.

Chandigarh was also under the grip of biting chill. The minimum temperature here settled at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Rohtak was the coldest place recording a low of 1.2 degress Celsius.

Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa were also swept by piercing chill recording respective lows of 2.7 deg C, 3.6 deg C, 2.8 deg C, 1.5 deg C, 2.8 deg C and 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in the two states, including Chandigarh, have for the last over a week hovered several notches below normal and settling in the range of 8-12 degrees Celsius