Haryana’s GSDP growth rate higher than national GDP: Finance secretary

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:51 IST

Haryana’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth rate is 11% and the fiscal deficit is 2.59%, well within the norm. Stating this on the inaugural day of the three day pre-budget consultations with legislators, additional chief secretary (ACS, finance) TVSN Prasad said the state’s GSDP was better than the country’s GDP. The ACS, finance also said Haryana’s budget has increased to ₹1,32,165 crore from ₹73,301 crore in 2014-15 which reflects the state’s growth.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, kicked off the pre-budget consultations with the MLAs on Monday with issues pertaining to the agriculture and education sector on the table.

While inviting legislators for consultations, Khattar had said that he wanted to hear the views, ideas and suggestions of the MLAs before the budget is finalised as he believed that legislators have a thorough understanding of local needs and requirements for the people of their areas and can provide valuable suggestions on the usefulness of various government schemes and ideas for new projects.

On Monday, the chief minister said that Haryana is probably the first state where the budget was being finalised after hearing various stakeholders. Legislators from different political parties gave their suggestions on ways to increase farmer’s income, eliminate stubble burning, improve receding water table, increasing productivity. The chief minister said that prior to the consultation with MLAs, he also held pre-budget consultations with other stakeholders, including those associated with industry, service sector, agriculture, real estate etc. While describing budget as a two-way process, Khattar asked MLAs to suggest sources of revenue while recommending new schemes. He said that funds from the existing schemes which are not relevant in the present times could be utilised in new schemes. Among those who spoke at length during consultations were INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, JJP MLA Ishwar Singh, Congress MLAs BB Batra and Neeraj Sharma; and BJP MLA Abhe Singh Yadav.