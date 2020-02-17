e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s GSDP growth rate higher than national GDP: Finance secretary

Haryana’s GSDP growth rate higher than national GDP: Finance secretary

chandigarh Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Haryana’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth rate is 11% and the fiscal deficit is 2.59%, well within the norm. Stating this on the inaugural day of the three day pre-budget consultations with legislators, additional chief secretary (ACS, finance) TVSN Prasad said the state’s GSDP was better than the country’s GDP. The ACS, finance also said Haryana’s budget has increased to ₹1,32,165 crore from ₹73,301 crore in 2014-15 which reflects the state’s growth.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, kicked off the pre-budget consultations with the MLAs on Monday with issues pertaining to the agriculture and education sector on the table.

While inviting legislators for consultations, Khattar had said that he wanted to hear the views, ideas and suggestions of the MLAs before the budget is finalised as he believed that legislators have a thorough understanding of local needs and requirements for the people of their areas and can provide valuable suggestions on the usefulness of various government schemes and ideas for new projects.

On Monday, the chief minister said that Haryana is probably the first state where the budget was being finalised after hearing various stakeholders. Legislators from different political parties gave their suggestions on ways to increase farmer’s income, eliminate stubble burning, improve receding water table, increasing productivity. The chief minister said that prior to the consultation with MLAs, he also held pre-budget consultations with other stakeholders, including those associated with industry, service sector, agriculture, real estate etc. While describing budget as a two-way process, Khattar asked MLAs to suggest sources of revenue while recommending new schemes. He said that funds from the existing schemes which are not relevant in the present times could be utilised in new schemes. Among those who spoke at length during consultations were INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, JJP MLA Ishwar Singh, Congress MLAs BB Batra and Neeraj Sharma; and BJP MLA Abhe Singh Yadav.

top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News