HC asks Haryana to provide food, shelter to migrant labourers in Panipat

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:23 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed government to immediately examine and provide food and shelter to the migrant labourers stranded in Panipat.

The directions in this regard were issued suo motu by the bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli acting on a plea in this regard.

The matter was brought before the court by Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU), a labour union in Panipat, which had alleged that 4,314 migrant labourers in Panipat working in various factories await government help.

The government had told the court that for providing food and shelter to the migrant labourers, nodal officers have been appointed. A helpline number 1100 has been notified and those migrant workers, identified by government teams, are being given ₹1,000 per week for a period of one month. As many as 29,533 labourers got themselves registered and after verification, 131,82 people, who were found eligible, have been granted the benefit under the government scheme, the court was told.

The nodal officers are also monitoring the fair distribution of dry ration/cooked food and 772 people are residing in the 10 shelter homes set up in Panipat, the court was told adding that any person in need of assistance even today can approach the authorities with his grievances and the same would be considered immediately.