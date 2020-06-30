e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC stays Haryana’s move to hold exam for students opting science stream in Class-11

HC stays Haryana’s move to hold exam for students opting science stream in Class-11

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the Haryana government’s move to hold examination for students, who are opting science subjects in Class-11 in state schools.

A bench headed by justice Manjari Nehru Kaul passed the order based on the plea of a group of private schools in the state.

The private schools had challenged multiple rounds of communication from the Board of School Education, Haryana, which directed that the students wanting to opt for the science stream in Class-11 will have to take an examination. The board had also asked the school authorities to upload the consent of such students for the examination on the website by June 17, failing which the report or the result of the students would be treated as “zero”.

The schools told the court that government move is discriminatory in nature. Further, given the current condition prevailing across the globe due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, holding examination was risky.

The court was told that due to Covid-19 outbreak, the result was declared on based on an average and all the students have got the admission to Class-11. It was also pointed out that the higher and technical education departments came out with a notification on June 23 that forbade the holding of examinations by universities and colleges. The schools have demanded that the same policy be adopted by the students opting for science.

The schools have also alleged that the move is in violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Disaster Management Act, 2005. The court has sought response from the government and the state board, by July 6, further directing that the conduct of the examination will remain stayed till the next date of hearing.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In