Home / Chandigarh / HC stays process for election of Haryana Waqf Board chairperson

HC stays process for election of Haryana Waqf Board chairperson

chandigarh Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the process of electing a chairperson for the Haryana Wakf Board.

The high court (HC) bench of justice S Muralidhar acted on the plea of an advocate, Arshad, who had challenged the March 6 notification of the state government, in which eight members were nominated to the board, including former MLA Zakir Hussain. The petitioner had also challenged the notice for a meeting to elect a chairperson on March 13 (Friday).

He alleged that these nominations were made in violation of Section 14 of the Waqf Board Act, 1995.

It was demanded that the process of electing a chairperson be stayed as eight members were nominated on March 6 and the same day, the government fixed the March 13 meeting for election of chairperson.

It was argued that the number of nominated members can’t be more than elected persons and in that background election for the post of chairman can’t be held. Further, it was argued that the government has to give a reason in the notification as to why it had nominated electoral college for the election, which was missing in this case.

The petitioner had also raised objections over nomination of a candidate in the lawyers’ category without giving opportunity to other lawyers.

During the hearing, the Haryana government counsel gave an undertaking that in view of the petition, it won’t hold the meeting to elect the chairman on Friday. The high court while seeking response from Haryana government and others, restrained the government to initiate further proceedings in electoral process till the next date of hearing.

