Heavy rain likely in Chandigarh till July 12

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:42 IST

Monsoon activity is expected to intensify further in the city from Friday, with chances of heavy rain (over 70mm) till Sunday.

“The western end of the monsoon trough lies north of its normal position and its eastern end is running close to foothills of Himalayas. Due to this, rain activity will remain on the higher side till Sunday after which chances of light rain (up to 20mm) will continue in the city,” an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up again, from 30.4°C degrees on Wednesday to 35.2°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature also rose from 24.8°C on Wednesday to 26.8°C on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.