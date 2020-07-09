e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Heavy rain likely in Chandigarh till July 12

Heavy rain likely in Chandigarh till July 12

Thereon, chances of light rain, up to 20mm, will continue in the city.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An overcast sky in Panchkula on Thursday.
An overcast sky in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)
         

Monsoon activity is expected to intensify further in the city from Friday, with chances of heavy rain (over 70mm) till Sunday.

“The western end of the monsoon trough lies north of its normal position and its eastern end is running close to foothills of Himalayas. Due to this, rain activity will remain on the higher side till Sunday after which chances of light rain (up to 20mm) will continue in the city,” an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up again, from 30.4°C degrees on Wednesday to 35.2°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature also rose from 24.8°C on Wednesday to 26.8°C on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

top news
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In