e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / High court notice to Punjab on plea of Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan

High court notice to Punjab on plea of Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan

The high court bench restrained Punjab Police from taking any coercive steps against the two in a case where they have been accused of hurting religious sentiments

chandigarh Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday put the Punjab government on notice on a plea from Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and director Farah Khan, who have been booked by Punjab Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The high court bench of justice Ashok Kumar Verma also restrained Punjab Police from taking any coercive steps against the two.

The two had moved the court, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them in Ajnala on December 25 for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Their advocate, Abhinav Sood, said that Raveena and Farah were guests/participants and producer/anchor of a show telecast on a digital platform. There was nothing that could lead to the presumption that the act was intended to hurt the religious sentiments of a community, Sood told the court. Their act did not even remotely qualify to constitute an offence under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code, the court was told.

During the programme, Raveena and comedian Bharti Singh were asked to spell out a word and share its meaning. While Raveena spelt it correctly, Bharti misspelt it. It apparently meant that Bharti did not know the word and was referring to another word in Hindi, he told the court, adding there was no intention to hurt religious sentiments.

top news
On India’s democracy index rank, Chidambaram’s spin to ‘tukde tukde gang’ barb
On India’s democracy index rank, Chidambaram’s spin to ‘tukde tukde gang’ barb
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News