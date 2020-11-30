e-paper
Higher reaches of HP likely to get snow on Dec 6

Minimum temperatures in state capital Shimla and Kufri were 10.2°C and 10.4°C, respectively

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The woollies are out in Shimla even as dry weather was expected to persist this week.
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive another spell of snow on December 6 even as dry weather has been forecast for the middle and lower hills and the plains.

Manmohan Singh, director of the state’s meteorological department said clear weather was expected up to December 5 with only isolated places in Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts getting snow and rain on December 6.

As the weather remained mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours, both minimum and maximum temperatures fluctuated by one to two degrees.

Minimum temperatures in state capital Shimla and Kufri were 10.2°C and 10.4°C, respectively.

Prominent tourist destinations of Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded lows of 4°C, 8.4°C and 9.9°C, respectively. In other places, Una had minimum temperatures of 7°C, Solan 4.6°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 7.2°C, Nahan 12.3°C, Mandi 6°C and Kalpa 1.2°C.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of –2.6°C.

