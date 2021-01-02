e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal board exams from May 4

Himachal board exams from May 4

Practical examinations will be conducted between April 15 and April 30

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT File)
         

The Himachal Pradesh board exams for the academic session 2020-21 will be held from May 4.

Himachal education minister Govind Thakur said that keeping in mind the situation due to the pandemic, the decision has been taken after the announcement of the CBSE examination dates.

He said that adequate safety arrangements would be made in the schools to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Exams of non-board classes would be conducted by schools from April 10 onwards to avoid crowding.

The board exams of Class 10 and 12 would be held through the offline mode from May 4, 2021, onwards, he added.

“Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will soon release the datesheet for the examinations,” said Thakur adding that practical examinations will be conducted between April 15 and April 30.

This year, the question papers for these exams will be prepared at the school level, but the examination will be taken only on the dates fixed by the board.

tags
top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In