Himachal cabinet meeting: Undergraduate sixth semester exams to start from August 16

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 18:31 IST

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet decided to hold the sixth semester examination of undergraduate classes from August 16 and exams for postgraduate classes in September during a meeting held on Friday.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting. Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the examination process will be completed before September 30 as per UGC guidelines.

“If a candidate fails to appear for the examination, he will get another chance to write the paper in this academic session,” he said.

A decision regarding first and second semester examinations of undergraduates will be taken by the Himachal Pradesh University administration.

Bhardwaj said college admissions will be held from July 13 to 25. Online classes in schools will begin on July 13. Schools will remain closed till July 31. However, principals can call teachers to schools, as per requirement.

TRAINING ACADEMY FOR YOUTH WILLING TO JOIN ARMY

The cabinet gave consent to establish a training academy centre at Barchwad in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district to train youth willing to join the Indian Army, navy, air force and other paramilitary forces.

It also decided to provide a monthly ‘Loktantra Prahari Samman Rashi’ of ₹8,000 – ₹12,000 per month to those who were jailed during 1975-1977 national emergency as a token of respect to them for standing up to protect the democracy and fundamental rights.

The cabinet gave nod to a draft policy for engaging part-time multi-task workers in government schools. As many as 7,852 people will be provided employment under the scheme. These workers will be paid an honorarium of ₹ 31.25 per hour for six hours a day for ten months in an academic year.

It was also decided that a horticulture division of the public works department at Shimla will be opened. All existing sub-divisions of horticulture will be brought under the administrative control of this division.

The division will be entrusted the task of building green roads by ensuring road side plantation and slope stability activities through bio-engineering technology.

APPROVES CHANGES IN LABOUR LAWS

With the view of providing flexibility to the employer in order to meet the challenges of globalisation and methods of doing businesses, besides benefitting the workers, the state cabinet approved the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Himachal Pradesh (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

This would extend the provision of ‘Fixed Term Employment Workman’ in respect of industrial establishments under their domain as per provisions of Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and Rules .

The ‘Fixed Term Employment Workman’ will get the same statutory benefits as were being given to regular workers in a proportionate manner and thus decrease exploitation of contract workers as the employer will directly hire workers without any mediator in the form of contract for a fixed term.

It decided to lease the skill development institute constructed by the Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at Palkwah Khas in tehsil Haroli of Una district to the Indian Institute of Information Technology.

In order to reduce the number of registers, forms essentially required to be maintained under various acts and for expedient compliance of the requirements for different labour laws in the state, the Cabinet gave approval to the Himachal Pradesh Ease of Compliance to Maintain Register under Labour Laws, Rules, 2019.

The Cabinet gave its nod to hire resource persons of M/s Ernst and Young (EY) LLP for providing consultancy services for implementation of ease of doing business (State Business Reforms Action Plan and District Business Reforms Action Plan) and investment promotion in the state.