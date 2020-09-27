Himachal cabinet restores MLALAD fund

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:03 IST

The Himachal cabinet on Saturday approved the restoration of the member of legislative assembly local area development scheme (MLALAD) fund, which had been discontinued in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Of the ₹50 lakh due to each constituency, ₹25 lakh will be released in October, and the second instalment will be released after the Panchayati Raj Institution polls.

The Prime Minister’s proposed visit to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel, in Rohtang, on October 3 was also discussed. The Cabinet agreed to hold an event on the occasion as per Covid guidelines, which will be telecast at all district headquarters.

The ministers also agreed to install a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on The Ridge. The work will be alloted to award-winning sculptors Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar under the Himachal Pradesh Finance Rule-104 as proposed by the language, art and culture department.

ITIs to resume activity on October 1

The cabinet also approved resumption of training activities at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from October 1. The ITIs will complete the training schedule before the exams in November.

These institutes will open in strict compliance with the guidelines of the ministry of home affairs, ministry of health and family welfare and ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The cabinet gave its nod for drafting a memorandum of understanding that will be executed and entered between the state government and Temple Trust Chamunda regarding the transfer of land for the Lower Terminal Point of Himani-Chamundaji Ropeway Project in Kangra.

7 posts to be filled in sainik welfare department

It also gave its approval to fill seven posts of deputy director in the sainik welfare department on contract basis. The ministers agreed create and fill up 35 posts of panchakarma masseur in the Ayurveda department on daily wage basis. It also decided to rename the ayurveda department as Ayush Vibhag.

The cabinet approved an MoU between the director ayurveda and HLL Lifecare Limited, a Government of India enterpriseto upgrade the Ayurvedic Health Centre to Ayush Health and Wellness Centres.

It gave its approval to fill up eight posts for different categories in the planning department through direct recruitment.

