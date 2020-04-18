Himachal DGP warns against misuse of curfew passes

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:42 IST

Director general of police Sita Ram Mardi on Saturday issued a warning to those misusing curfew passes for transporting people from one place to another.

Appealing the panchayats to report outsiders, he said, “Three people have tested positive today. The two people, who had tested positive in Hamirpur, had not stepped out of their houses,” he said, adding that police were collecting cal details to ascertain how community spread took place in Hamirpur.

At present, there are 21 active cases in Himachal Pradesh.

He also thanked chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for releasing around ₹2 crore for purchasing PPE Kits, sanitisers and face mask for policemen.

TRAVEL AGENTS ASKED NOT MAKE BUS BOOKINGS

Mardi also warned agents against sending people links to bus tickets from Shimla to Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) spokesperson said public transport was not operating any transport services within and outside the state till further orders.

He said the general public was advised not to trust such rumors or information provided by any other sources or messages on social media.

He said all existing advance reservations have already been cancelled indefinitely and advance reservations on online booking portal www.hrtchp.com of the HRTC and other private booking portals had been stopped from 21 March until further orders.

He also clarified that HRTC does not ask for bank details, credit/debit card information, UPI information, passwords, mobile numbers or OTPs through phone calls, WhatsApp, SMS and emails for online bookings.

The corporation only allows advance reservations through its online booking portal, mobile app and the process of payment is only through the linked payment gateways, where the customer has to make the transaction on their own.