Himachal legislators' area development fund restored

Himachal legislators’ area development fund restored

chandigarh Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the house during the Himachal monsoon session on Friday,
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the house during the Himachal monsoon session on Friday, (HT Photo )
         

Five months after suspending the MLA local area development (MLALAD) fund in view of financial difficulties arising due to the novel coronavirus crisis, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced the restoration of the fund.

Speaking on the last day of the monsoon session, the CM said, “A total of ₹50 lakh per assembly constituency will be released under the MLALAD scheme during the financial year. The first instalment of ₹25 lakh will be released in October and the second instalment will be released after the of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections.”

“On April 7, the state government had decided to suspend the MLALAD fund for two years because of shortfall in revenue income and other receipts. The situation has improved due to the state government’s efficient management,” the CM told the House, adding that the expenditure incurred by the government against budgetary provisions during the first five months of the current financial year was significantly higher than the expenditure incurred for the same duration last year.

He acknowledged that almost all MLAs had demanded that the fund be restored.

