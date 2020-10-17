Himachal Pradesh opens regular school for students of Classes 10, 12 from October 19

chandigarh

Oct 17, 2020

Though there has been no let-up in the Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government will be reopening regular school for students of Classes 10 and 12 from Monday.

The decision was taken in accordance with the Union home ministry’s order, which allows states to reopen schools after October 15, depending on the Covid-19 situation, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur.

However, students can join classes with the written consent of the parents. It will not be mandatory to attend school as attendance will not be marked for a month.

Thakur said that the decision to reopen schools for Classes 9 and 11 will be taken after consulting parents.

School for Classes 1 to 8 will remain suspended, he said.

During the e-PTMs, parents had suggested reopening schools for board classes as online classes were not sufficient to thoroughly cover the syllabus and students were facing difficulties in subjects such as science and mathematics.

DECISION ON UNDERGRADUATE CLASSES SOON

The minister said the decision to promote undergraduate students to the next class will also be taken soon. The education department has prepared a proposal to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

Thakur hinted since college students were already attending the next class and semester exams were drawing close, promoting them would be a better option.

Educational institutions in Himachal have been closed since mid-March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

PARENTS QUESTION CONSENT CLAUSE

Parents have objected to the consent letter they have been asked to sign before sending their wards to schools.

Hem Raj, a resident of Kangra, said the consent letter says parents will be responsible if their child catches Covid-19. “This is not the right way. People will be scared to send children to school if such conditions are imposed,” he said.

GATHERING LIMIT INCREASED

In fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on Friday, the government has increased the limit on gatherings during social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political events from 100 to 200 in closed spaces.

In open spaces, 50% of the capacity of the venue is allowed. However, people above the age of 65 years, those suffering with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below 10 years of age have been advised to avoid such gatherings.

Theatre and cinema may also open with extra ticket counters and separate exit and entrance.