Home / Chandigarh / Himachal slashes legislators’ salary by 30%, Bill passed

The Himachal Pradesh Regulation of Salaries and Allowances of Different Categories in Certain Exigencies Bill replaces the ordinance promulgated by the governor on April 11.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:47 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the members in the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the members in the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

The Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly on Friday adopted a bill slashing the monthly salary and allowances of ministers, the speaker, deputy speaker, legislators, chairmen and vice-chairmen of boards and corporations by 30% for one year in view of the worsening Covid crisis.

During the debate, Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pushed for a 50% salary cut. He was supported by Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) legislator Rakesh Singha. Some legislators demanded that the bill be sent to the select committee.

Responding, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he had no objections regarding the bill being sent to the select committee. He said legislators may voluntarily surrender a greater portion of their salary. The bill was passed with a voice vote.

The CM had introduced the bill on September 9 saying, “The coronavirus pandemic has necessitated the importance of providing expeditious relief and assistance and therefore, it is expedient to take certain emergent measures to prevent and contain the spread of the said pandemic.”

Thakur had said that it had become necessary to raise resources by reducing the salaries and allowances of ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip, members of the legislative assembly and other dignitaries in the state.

