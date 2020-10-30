e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal state selection panel to hold exams from November 29 to January 24

Himachal state selection panel to hold exams from November 29 to January 24

Admit cards will be uploaded on the commission’s website 15 days before the exam

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the written examination schedule for appointment to 38 posts.
The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the written examination schedule for appointment to 38 posts.(Representative photo)
         

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the written examination schedule for appointment to 38 posts.

The notification says the exams will be held from November 29 to January 24.

HPSSC secretary Jitendra Kanwar said admit cards will be uploaded on the site 15 days before the exam.

The exam for the appointment of laboratory assistants will be held on November 29 in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Dharamshala in the morning session, while the exam for medical laboratory technician grade-2 will be conducted in Hamirpur and Shimla in the evening session on the same day.

The exam for the appointment of trained graduate teachers (TGT), non-medical, will be conducted in the morning on November 30, while the exam for TGT, medical, will be held in the evening session on the same day at all district headquarters.

The exam for the post of sub inspector, fisheries, will be conducted in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Dharamshala in morning session on December 6, while the test for the post of supervisor will be held on the same day in Hamirpur and Shimla. The exam for the post of senior assistant, accounts, will be conducted in the morning session on December 8 in Hamirpur and for the post of hotel superintendent in Hamirpur during the evening session on the same day.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Breakdancing: What a sport!
Breakdancing: What a sport!
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In