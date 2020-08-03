e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal to be stray cattle-free in 18 months: CM 

Himachal to be stray cattle-free in 18 months: CM 

The CM said cow shelters housing at least 30 cattle will be provided ₹500 per cow per month as maintenance allowance

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said efforts are on to make the state free of stray cattle within the next 18 months.

He was speaking at the launch of the ‘Assistance to gausadan/gaushala/cow sanctuary scheme’ and National Artificial Insemination Programme Phase-II.

The CM said that under the scheme cow shelters housing at least 30 cattle will be provided ₹500 per cow per month as maintenance allowance. This will be done after complete tagging under the information network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) and National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP).

He said that cow shelters being run by panchayats, mahila mandals, local bodies and NGOs will benefit from the scheme.

The CM said that the government had decided to levy ₹ 1.50 per cattle cess on the sale every bottle of liquor. The income thus generated will be spent on cow shelters and to develop new sanctuaries.

He said that under the National Artificial Insemination Programme Phase-II, the facility of artificial insemination will be provided to improve the breed of cattle. The scheme will benefit over eight lakh farmers of the state.

Thakur also interacted with the farmers and members of the managing committee of gausadans and gaushalas. Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said, “Efforts would be made to bring all the abandoned cattle into gausadans and cow sanctuaries for which active cooperation of every section of the society is required,” he said.

Additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, Nisha Singh said the National Artificial Insemination Programme Phase-II will go a longway to improve the breed of the cattle in the state . She said efforts were on to make Himachal Pradesh the ‘Milk Bowl’ of the country.

top news
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
LIVE: WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for Covid-19
LIVE: WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for Covid-19
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘Rajput’s kin didn’t raise suspicion, no proof against any politician’: Cop
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In