Himachal wants curbs on interstate travel to continue, seeks permission from Centre

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 10:55 IST

The Centre’s guidelines for Unlock 2.0 allow for more activities in non-containment zones and inter-state movement. However, the Himachal government has sought permission to impose curbs on inter-state travel.

Until a response is received, arrangements as per guidelines for Unlock 1.0 issued on May 31 and amended on June 14 and 18 will remain in force.

In the directions issued to all the deputy commissioners and police superintendents of the districts, principal secretary (revenue and disaster management) Onkar Chand Sharma said the ministry of home affairs in an order dated June 29 has issued orders to extend lockdown in containment zones and shared guidelines for opening more activities in non-containment zones.

“Under these guidelines, the government of India has allowed free interstate movement of persons without the need of permission or e-permit. This is likely to result in large scale movement of persons to and out of the state thereby jeopardising measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the order reads.

“The administrative and health system of the state may not be able to respond to the challenges, which may emerge post Unlock 2 as the number of Covid-19 cases are likely to increase,” he said.

The state government has taken up the matter with the Center, asking it to allow the state to impose certain restrictions and regulate interstate movement.

Till the receipt of a clarification or reply from the Centre, the instructions of state executive committee will remain in force.

The quarantine system will also continue to operate as per existing norms till further orders.

Night curfew will continue with relaxation increased by two hours from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the timings of night curfew were 8 pm to 6 am.

SCHOOL, COLLEGE HOLIDAYS EXTENDED TILL JULY 12

Meanwhile, the state government has extended holidays in schools and colleges till July 12.

The online classes of school students will start on July 13 but the institutions will remain closed till July 31 as per the guidelines issued by ministry of home affairs.

The state government has issued guidelines to call teachers back on duty from July 13.

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the government has also decided against promoting final semester students of undergraduate course. The schedule for sixth semester exams will be issued soon.

All educational institutions in the state have been closed since March 22.