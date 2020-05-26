e-paper
Chandigarh / Hisar youth hacked to death by 2 friends

Hisar youth hacked to death by 2 friends

Hisar police spokesperson said the victim was a friend of the accused, “but their friendship turned sour over a woman”

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
A youth identified as Deepak was murdered in Devigarh Punia village of Barwala subdivision here on Monday night. Two persons, Ram Niwas and Mohit, have been arrested for his murder, police said on Tuesday.

Hisar police spokesperson said the victim was a friend of the accused, “but their friendship turned sour over a woman”.

He said the accused called Deepak to a playground, where they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

Barwala station house officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said Ram Niwas and Mohit hatched a conspiracy to kill Deepak after the latter started interfering in the friendship between a woman and one of the accused (Ram Niwas).

The SHO said they have recovered the weapon used in the crime and arrested both the accused, who will be produced in a local court.

