Hoardings crediting Imran, Sidhu for corridor appear in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:29 IST

Several hoardings giving credit of Kartarpur corridor’s opening to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu surfaced in the city on Tuesday.

The hoardings carrying images of both leaders were installed by Congress worker and Sidhu’s supporter Harpal Singh Verka on key points of the city, including Hall Gate, Bhandari bridge, T-point of Ranjit Avenue.

As camera crews of news channels were capturing these banners at Hall Gate, a team of municipal corporation employees came there and started removing these hoardings terming them as “illegal”. Most of the hoardings were removed till the filing of this report.

The hoardings projected Imran and Sidhu as “real heroes” who “got the Kartarpur corridor opened”.

While speaking to HT, Verka said said nobody can deny the fact that Sidhu’s contribution is biggest in ensuring this corridor.

“Removal of the hoardings is quite unfortunate. You are terming these as illegal, but you are turning blind eye to the illegal advertisements on spots allotted by the MC for hoardings”, he added.

Notably, Sidhu has been invited by Imran, who has been a friend of his cricketing days, to attend the opening ceremony of the corridor on November 9.