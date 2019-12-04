Honour killing: Three arrested for Kaithal youth’s murder

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:13 IST

Two days after a 24-year-old man, Prince Verma, was shot dead by three assailants in Maingra village of Kaithal district, police on Wednesday arrested the trio involved in murder, which they claimed was an honour killing.

The accused have been identified as victim’s brother-in-law Balram Singh and his two friends Manoj of Kurukshetra and Parveen of Dhand.

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Virender Vij said Prince, a resident of Bhagal village, had married Sunita of Neemwala village in Kurukshetra three years ago.

“Sunita’s family members, including her brother Balram, were not happy with their marriage following which, Balram, along with his friends, killed Prince,” he added.

“During questioning, they confessed that they had killed Prince,” the SP said.

The police had on the complaint of victim’s family booked seven persons, including Balram, for the murder.

After their arrest, the police also recovered four countrymade pistols from their possession.

The SP said investigation was on to find out whether more people were involved in the murder.