Hooda challenges Khattar for debate

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:51 IST

Senior Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday challenged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to have a public debate with him on unemployment, farm distress, rise in crime rate and other issues concerning the state.

Addressing a rally in Rohtak in favour of Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Batra, he said the Khattar-led BJP government has failed on all fronts and it has not fulfilled a single promise out of the 154 it made ahead of the last assembly elections.

“I challenge Khattar for an open debate over development works being done by my government from 2005 to 2014 and his government during the last five years,” he added.

Hooda said under the BJP government, Haryana has become number one state in terms of unemployment. “During the Congress regime, state’s unemployment rate was 2.4%, but it has now soared over 28%.”

Taking a dig at the BJP over its slogan ‘Abki baar 75 paar’, he said, “It’s a true slogan as the prices of diesel, petrol and tomato have crossed the 75-mark.”

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hooda said he is just selling ‘jumlas of ‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas’.

He accused Rohtak MLA Manish Grover of creating an atmosphere of fear among city residents by roaming around with criminals.

