Hoshiarpur court summons Badals in 2009 forgery case

The court was hearing a case of forgery and cheating filed by Malta Boat Tragedy Probe Mission chairman Balwant Singh Khera.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Hoshiarpur, on Monday summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, senior SAD vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in a 2009 case, and directed them to appear before it on December 3.

The court was hearing a case of forgery and cheating filed by Malta Boat Tragedy Probe Mission chairman Balwant Singh Khera.

In February 2009, Khera had filed the complaint under Sections 465, 466, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) alleging that the SAD possessed two constitutions – one that it had submitted with the Gurudwara Election Commission and the other with the Election Commission of India (ECI). He had contested that originally a religious party, in 1989, the SAD had given a false undertaking to the ECI that it had amended its constitution to incorporate the principles of socialism and secularism to fulfil the constitutional obligation to obtain recognition as a political party.

Khera’s counsel B S Riar said the party initiated the amendment move much later in the form of a resolution.

“The party continued its activities as a religious and political outfits on two contradictory constitutions, which is nothing but fraud and forgery,” said Riar.

A public interest litigation filed by Khera seeking de-recognition of the SAD as a political party, on the same ground, is pending in the Delhi high court.

