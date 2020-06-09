e-paper
House gutted in Shimla’s Theog, no casualties

An estimated loss of Rs 20 lakh has been reported

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representational Image/HT File)
         

Four families were rendered homeless after a three-storey wooden ancestral house was gutted in Kaling village in Theog here on Monday. No loss of life was reported.

The house belonged to Layak Ram, Kishori Lal, Ramesh Chand and Shiv Ram.

The people inside the house escaped and called the police and fire department. The fire was after a few hours with the help of local residents.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Theog Kulwinder Singh said the cause of fire was being ascertained and an estimated loss of Rs 20 lakh has been reported.

