Housing scheme: Chandigarh employees reject admn's proposals

Housing scheme: Chandigarh employees reject admn’s proposals

Around 4,000 flats were to be built in Sectors 52, 53 and 56 by the Chandigarh Housing Board for government employees as part of a scheme launched in 2008.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Representatives of Chandigarh employees on Tuesday in a letter to the UT adviser rejected the two fresh proposals of the administration under the UT Employees Self-financing Housing Scheme.

Two housing proposals — a seven-storey project and a mix of seven and eleven-storey projects — were discussed in a meeting chaired by UT adviser Manoj Parida with employees’ representatives Dharmender Shastri, Balwinder Singh and Brahmprakash Yadav on November 17.

The letter stated, “Finding the rates not viable and acceptable the successful employees have shown their inability to accept the same being beyond their reach.”

Addressing the adviser, the letter further stated, “You are requested to reconsider the rates of land and construction prices keeping in view the concerns and interest of the allottees who are employees of Chandigarh administration, and also considering the spirit of the scheme so that orders passed by the high court from time to time, are obeyed in letter and spirit.

Around 4,000 flats were to be built in Sectors 52, 53 and 56 by the Chandigarh Housing Board for government employees as part of a scheme launched in 2008.

The project comprised 252 3BHK flats with servant quarters, 168 2BHK with servant quarters, 3,066 1BHK and 444 single-room flats.

A draw of lots was held in 2010, in which 3,930 employees among 7,827 applicants were selected. They had then deposited around ₹57 crore with the CHB under the scheme.

Later, the scheme was shelved and then revived after the employees took up the matter with MP Kirron Kher.

