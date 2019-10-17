HP bypolls: Congress accuses BJP of pressurising govt employees to vote in its favour

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:34 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly misusing power and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to influence voters in favour of the BJP candidate.

Addressing a rally in Rajgarh in the Pachhad constituency of the Sirmaur district, Rathore said, “Voters of the Pachhad constituency are mature enough to judge the right candidate and will support and vote Congress candidate Gangu Ram Musafir defying monetary allurement of part of BJP ministers and government.”

The Congress party also organised ‘Save democracy’ march, in which more than 1,000 Congress workers and Rajgarh residents submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh, through Rajgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) alleging foul play and violation of MCC by BJP leaders and ministers––Mahinder Singh Thakur and Birender Kanwar and speaker Rajeev Bindal in Pachhad assembly constituency.

Rathore alleged that government machinery has been misused on large scale and government servants were being pressurised to vote for BJP candidate.

Congress has claimed that Election Commission (EC) has failed altogether to check violation of MCC during the by-elections.

“Despite all foul play and violation of MCC by BJP, Congress is all set to register a land slide victory in Pachhad assembly constituency and Dharamshala constituency because party workers have put in great efforts in both the assembly constituencies” said Rathore.

“These by-elections will set the stage for removal of the BJP government from Himachal Pradesh in 2022 as Congress is comfortably winning both these seats in the by-election 2019,” he added.

