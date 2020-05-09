e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HP CM seeks help from panchayati raj institution to combat Covid-19

HP CM seeks help from panchayati raj institution to combat Covid-19

He said that panchayat pradhans have to play a crucial role in maintaining harmony in the villages and ensuring that returnees are not stigmatised

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
CM Jai Ram Thakur was addressing the chiefs of gram panchayats of Kangra and Chamba districts via video conferencing.
CM Jai Ram Thakur was addressing the chiefs of gram panchayats of Kangra and Chamba districts via video conferencing.(HT Photo)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday sought help from representatives of the panchayati raj institution (PRI) to combat Covid-19 by ensuring that quarantine norms are strictly implemented in their respective areas.

He was addressing the chiefs of gram panchayats of Kangra and Chamba districts through video conferencing.

Thakur said that the panchayat chief should immediately inform the authorities about the arrival of any person coming from outside the state in their village and if required send them to a quarantine facility.

This act of diligence would help the authorities to check the spread of the virus.

The CM said that panchayat pradhans should also motivate the people to come forward and help in the task of preparing and distributing the masks.

“Homemade cloth masks are equally effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus,” said Thakur adding that people should also be sensitised about the disease and not to indulge in spreading rumours.

He said that panchayat pradhans have to play a crucial role in maintaining harmony in the villages and ensure that returnees are not stigmatised.

“We have to fight the disease, not the patient,” he said adding that it was a viral infection no one should be stigmatised for being infected.

He said that works under MNREGA must be started at the earliest and while ensuring that the social distancing norms are strictly followed at the workplace.

