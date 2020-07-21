e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HP man held for illegally transporting liquor in Panchkula

HP man held for illegally transporting liquor in Panchkula

As many as 60 liquor bottles that were meant “for sale in UT Chandigarh only” were recovered from acuused

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
(Representative image/HT)
         

A resident of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly transporting liquor illegally.

The accused has been identified as Oshaant Kumar.

Police said they got a tip-off that the accused is coming from Manimajra in his vehicle (Ashok Leyland) and is taking liquor illegally to Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.

Based on the tip-off, they set-up barricades on the Panchkula–Pinjore highway.

Police said the accused tried to escape, but was apprehended, and on checking his vehicle, 60 liquor bottles that were meant “for sale in UT Chandigarh only” were recovered.

A case was registered against Kumar under Section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act at Chandimandir police station.

