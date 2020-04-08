e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HP orders mass promotion of Class 1-8 and Class 11 students

HP orders mass promotion of Class 1-8 and Class 11 students

However, students of Class 10 and 12 will be promoted to the next class only after the declaration of board examination results.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 08, 2020 01:53 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times/ Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The state government has ordered to promote all students from classes 1 to 8 and of Class 11, in light of the coronavirus lockdown and curfew.

The decision was taken in a meeting between education department officials and education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Tuesday.

However, students of Class 10 and 12 will be promoted to the next class only after the declaration of board examination results.

Bhardwaj said though most of the exams had been conducted before the coronavirus outbreak, some subjects were left out. The exams of Class 5 and 8 were held, but the examination could not be completed nor were the papers checked, so the government has decided to promote those students as well, the minister said.

He said there was no time to check the answer books of these students and the government didn’t not want to jeopardise their academic careers amid the pandemic.

