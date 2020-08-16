HP police ask govt to sack teachers involved in POCSO cases

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:50 IST

To ensure safety of children, the Himachal Pradesh police have recommended that the state government sack teachers who have cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against them.

According to government data, about nine teachers involved in POCSO cases in various schools across the state had been suspended in 2019.

Even as director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service officer, had accorded top priority to safety of women and children when he joined office in May, the government had announced a slew of measures for protection of children against sexual crime in schools.

A proposal to install close circuit cameras in classes fell through halfway though police in the last two months took various initiatives to generate awareness of crimes against women.

Services of teachers involved in sexual offences against children should be terminated at the earliest. If not acted upon promptly, these perpetrators can find more opportunities to prey on young students, Kundu said.

He had also introduced a new register, 26, in police stations to track crimes against women and children.

The police also stressed on the need for routine meetings between the DGP and additional chief secretary, social justice and women’s empowerment to chalk out joint action plans and strategies to curb such crimes.

Monthly meetings between the deputy inspector general of police (crime) and director, women and child development to coordinate issues between the two departments were also suggested. “They would act as nodal officers for their departments to take forward the joint annual action plan and take other necessary steps to address crimes against women and children,” added Kundu .

Other proposals included involving anganwadi workers and women police workers to flag such crimes as a study had highlighted that in the majority of such cases perpetrators were known to the victim or were family members or relatives.

The study revealed that financial empowerment had not impacted crimes against women as last year 358 cases of rape were registered in the state where 50% were abusers within the family.

What was more astonishing was that the studies revealed that 300 abusers were acquaintances of the victims.

It was also learnt that an increasing number of cybercrime cases were being reported against women and married women were more likely to be victims of crimes, especially domestic violence.