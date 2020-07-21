HPTDC starts online order service for food takeaway, home delivery

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:42 IST

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation on Tuesday started an online order service for food takeaway and home delivery at selected properties.

The service has initially been started at Hotel Peterhoff,Shimla; Goofa Ashiana Restaurant, Shimla; Hotel Kunzam, Manali; Cafe Monal, Kullu; Cafe Ravi View, Chamba; and Cafe Satluj, Rampur.

HPTDC managing director Kumud Singh said the service will be extended to other properties in a phased manner. She said the general public can submit online food orders at these properties by visiting website www.hptdconwheels.in.

“Orders can be placed from 9am to 6pm. The HPTDC staff has been trained to take all necessary steps to prevent Covid-19. The food is prepared by trained chefs of the corporation in a safe and hygienic environment,” he added