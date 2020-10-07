e-paper
HSIIDC alots 140 acres to Flipkart in Manesar

The allotment was approved by the executive empowered committee on Wednesday under the chairmanship of principal secretary to chief minister, Rajesh Khullar.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 18:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has allotted 140 acres to e-commerce company Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilling centre in Asia with a covered area of 3 million square feet at Manesar’s Patli Hazipur.

Khullar said in view of increasing demand of warehousing from e-commerce companies, the HSIIDC has set up a warehousing hub on 285 acres in Patli Hazipur, Manesar. “The land has been allotted at bare shell cost of ₹3.09 crore per acre and all infrastructure facilities will be laid by the Flipkart Group. This project shall give impetus to further investments in the region,” he said.

The e-commerce company plans to set up a logistics park in the next 3-5 years. “The first phase of the project will be operational by 2022. The sustainable development of the park is expected to cost more than 3,500 crores in capital investment and will create more than 12,000 jobs,” Khullar said.

Flipkart already has 12 supply chain assets in Haryana, including supply chain infrastructure for large appliances, non-large (including mobiles, apparel), grocery and furniture. The company currently employs more than 10,000 people in Haryana across its supply chain.

