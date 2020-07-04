HT Chandigarh Our Take: With adopting a pet comes great responsibility

chandigarh

Jul 04, 2020

By notifying the Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs (Amendment) By-laws 2020, the UT administration has taken its first steps towards a more structured, coherent strategy in controlling the dog population in the city, where cases of dog bite had touched 10,387 till September, 2019.

According to the by-laws, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be slapped on those not registering their pet dogs, a tenfold rise from Rs 500 charged earlier. Even applying for registration will cost owners Rs 500 instead of Rs200.

There are about 8,000 pet dogs registered in the city, the fear of fines is likely to push more people into getting the paperwork done for their pets, and as a result be accountable for any incident involving the animal.

Maintenance charges of ₹100 for dogs seized or detained under the by-laws have been increased to ₹1,000 to claim the pet.

The by-laws state it is mandatory for dog owners to register each pet at the municipal corporation office once the canine is four months old. Only two dogs are allowed per family.

Control and regulation of strays as well as pets is urgently required in the tricity with attacks by pets too reported frequently. Earlier this year,a pet dog bit two people in quick succession in Sector 30, Chandigarh, but the owner, despite having a case registered against him under Section 289 of the IPC for negligence in preventing harm to others from an animal in his possession, was released on bail. The dog had reportedly attacked five people in all.

With adoption of a pet comes great responsibility... of ensuring that it is taken care of and does not harm others. Increased fines for non registration of dogs will deter people from getting pets on a whim without assessing their own capacity to nurture and protect the animal and ensure it does not get into trouble.

Residents have to be brought to task for flouting rules. Most of them are not picking up their dog’s stools while taking the animal out for a walk. Not many choose to muzzle ferocious breeds while taking them outdoors – and another matter of concern is that no system of licencing exists in the country for such pets.

Designated areas have to be marked out where the animals can be exercised – as is done in Western countries.

It is also time for the authorities take a recount of the stray dog population and ensure the animals are neutered and vaccinated.

