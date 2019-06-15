IIT Delhi alumnus tops PCS exam

Patiala Devdarshdeep Singh (24), an alumnus of IIT Delhi, has topped the Punjab Civil Services examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission, the result of which was declared on Friday.

A civil engineer by profession, Devdarshdeep recently got selected for the Indian Forest Services by securing all-India rank 13. He is the son of writer Darshan Singh Aasth, an employee at Punjabi University, while his mother Rajwant Kaur is assistant professor at the same varsity

Devarshdeep said he was preparing for the civil services and that helped him in cracking the PCS exam. “I owe this success to my parents, who worked hard and helped me throughout,” he said. However, he is confused over the choice between Indian Forest Services and PCS, and plans to consult some seniors to take the final call. “Right now, I am happy that I have topped the exam,” he said, adding he will give another try to crack civil services.

“I appeared in civil services as I felt that as a bureaucrat I can contribute more to society than being a civil engineer,” he said.

The second position holder is Jagnoor Singh (33), a serving block development panchayat officer. He is BTech from PEC Chandigarh and son of a professor. “Earlier I missed PCS by a few marks, and was selected in PCS (allied). The experience of service as BDPO made me confident for the interview,” he said.

Third topper Parleen Kaur Kaleka (26) is a resident of Kotli village in Samana and a an alumna of Panjab University. “I was preparing for the exam from the last two years. I am happy and the credit goes to my parents, who sent me to Chandigarh for graduation and postgradutaion,” said Parleen, who is a postgraduate in Geography. She said she will strive hard to contribute for the development of Punjab.

Approximately, 22,000 candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination for the 72 posts.

