In 2 months, 19 convicted of raping minors in Haryana

As many as 19 men who were accused of raping minor girls have been convicted in Haryana in the past two months.

In a statement here on Monday, the Haryana Police said this could be achieved as a result of effective presentation of evidence before the courts concerned.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava expressed the hope that these successful convictions of sex offenders will go a long way in curbing the evil of sex abuse in society.

Yadava said that immediately after taking over as DGP he had directed superintendents of police and commissioners of police to ensure effective prosecution in such cases.

He congratulated the investigating officers for their “high quality of investigation and effective presentation of evidence” in the courts leading to convictions.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 02:00 IST