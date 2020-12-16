e-paper
In ‘ground-level feedback’ to high command, BJP’s Punjab unit stresses need to resolve farm stir soon

Cites repercussions of the ongoing protests on the state’s communal harmony, claiming atmosphere is getting “vicious by the day”

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 03:34 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
         

The BJP’s Punjab unit has conveyed to the party high command to make efforts to end the farmer agitation as soon as possible citing its repercussions on the state’s communal harmony.

A delegation of leaders led by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and party affairs in-charge Dushyant Gautam met Union ministers Amit Shah (home), Rajnath Singh (defence), Narendra Singh Tomar (agriculture) and Piyush Goyal (industry and commerce) and provided them “ground-level feedback” about the protest in Punjab and its possible aftermaths, it was learnt.

“We categorically told the home minister that communal atmosphere is getting vicious on the ground. Our topmost concern is the campaign run by pro-Khalistan elements who are hellbent on ruining the peaceful atmosphere of the state,” said a party general secretary.

The delegation apprised Shah that the BJP has lost in perception among the Sikhs who now see the saffron outfit as their enemy. Discussions were also held on the role of some Punjabi singers in instigating the people against one community through their songs.

The state leaders also accused the farmer leaders from Punjab of shifting their stands after reaching Delhi, it is learnt.

“Discussions started between the farmers and the Union government only after the Punjab unit gave feedback that unions had reservations on certain provisions of the laws. The state unit was in a constant touch with the farmer leaders. But suddenly after reaching Delhi, these leaders started demanding complete repeal of the laws,” said Ashwani Sharma.

A range of issues, including the attempts to disrupt the communal harmony in Punjab by certain elements in the garb of the agitation, was also discussed, he said. “We sat with each of the Union minister. They know who is doing what. We have requested them to find out solution to the issue as soon as possible,” said Sharma.

All the state unit leaders are learnt to have blamed the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab for providing logistics to the protests.

